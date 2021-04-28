GCHS to hold graduations May 22

By The Telegram staff

In-person commencement exercises for Garden City High School’s Class of 2021 will take place on Saturday, May 22. This is the school’s 134th senior class.

Last year’s graduation in July for the Class of 2020 consisted of four different ceremonies, one for each of the academies, span over three days. This year for the Class of 2021, there will be two ceremonies, combining two academies for each, in one day.

The graduation ceremony for the Arts and Communication Academy and Public Service Academy will be held at 10 a.m. The Trade and Health Academy will be held at 6 p.m. Each ceremony will be held in the Garden City High School gymnasium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

Each graduate will receive six tickets, for the graduation ceremony, during graduation practices that will be held on Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21. Seniors are required to attend only one graduation practice. No tickets will be given out after 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

The GCHS administration is requesting that guests do not bring balloons, air horns or other noise making devices to distract from the graduation ceremony.

The graduating seniors are being asked to follow a few guidelines to make their final experience at Garden City High School a dignified and memorable occasion. The guidelines for seniors include:

1. Dress will be semiformal or business casual. (No shorts, tank tops, etc.)

2. Shoes or sandals are required. There are to be no beach flip-flops.

3. Do not bring purses and/or bags. All unnecessary items will be collected and locked in the principal’s office and can be picked up on Monday, May 24.

4. Do not bring cell phones. They will not be allowed during the ceremony.

5. The tops of the caps cannot be decorated.

Families will need to have a ticket for each person attending and are asked to enter the gymnasium as a group for seating prior to the start of the ceremony. Social distancing protocols will be followed in the stands along with the wearing of face masks by all guests. The audience is asked not to move from their places during the ceremony unless they are leaving.

The graduation ceremony will also be broadcast online at the Garden City High School Buffaloes YouTube channel.