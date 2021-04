GCCC criminal justice wins awards

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College’s Criminal Justice competition team competed in a virtual regional competition and finished with five 1st place finishes, one 2nd place finish, and two 3rd place finishes.

In early April, Fort Hays State University held a virtual competition for Region 3 of the American Criminal Justice Association.

Competing from home base, the GCCC team, also known as Tau Epsilon Lambda, was comprised of Jacob Erickson, Bailey Jackson, Ian Crone, Bailey Orosco, Noah Gentry, Karen Ayala, and Erick Moreno. These students competed against other community colleges and four-year universities in the Lower Division. GCCC Criminal Justice Instructors, Brandy Unruh and Gary Kuenstler, competed in the Professional Division.

The team won the following placings:

1st place written testing (Lower Division) - Juvenile Justice - Bailey Jackson

1st place written testing (Lower Division) - Police Administration - Bailey Jackson

1st place Crime Scene (Lower Division) - Noah Gentry, Karen Ayala, Erick Moreno

3rd place Firearms (Lower Division) - Noah Gentry, Karen Ayala, Erick Moreno

1st place written testing (Professional Division) - Criminal Law - Brandy Unruh

1st place written testing (Professional Division) - Police Administration - Gary Kuenstler

2nd place written testing (Professional Division) - ACJA Knowledge - Brandy Unruh

3rd place written testing (Professional Division) - Corrections - Gary Kuenstler

Garden City Community College will host the live Regional Competition in October.

For more information about the CJ Competition Team or the Criminal Justice program, contact criminaljustice@gcccks.edu.