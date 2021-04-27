USD 457 online enrollment underway

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 opened its online enrollment on Monday, April 26, for returning students for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents will need to go to the district’s website at www.gckschools.com to complete the online enrollment process.

Parents will need their Family Access username/password for the enrollment process. If they do not have one yet, they will need to contact their school. Parents will need to click on the “Parents” link at the top of the district’s website and then click on the “Skyward Family Access” link in the drop down menu.

On the enrollment home page, there will be a message for each current student that enrollment is now open. In the message, there is a link to click on that will take the parent into that student’s enrollment form. Parents will need to follow the prompts and complete all the information. Once all of the steps have been completed, the parent will submit the form. Once the form is submitted an email will be sent showing that their child’s enrollment has been completed.

The district encourages parents to pay any outstanding fees at this time. Fees for the 2021-2022 school year have not yet been assigned.

The enrollment process will need to be completed by May 26 to save the child’s spot at their home building.

If parents wish to receive a paper form, they will need to contact their child’s school.

Online enrollment for students that are new to the district will be open on May 3.