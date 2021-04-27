SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added two new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,042 as of Monday, with an increase to 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,342 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 12 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to three percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older. As of Friday, 15,532 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw four new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,735 as of Monday. Seward County added three positive cases to its total of 3,851. Grant County each increased by one case as of Monday for overall totals of 941. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Finney - 6,042

Ford - 5,735

Grant - 941

Gray - 562

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 418

Kearny - 566

Lane - 126

Meade - 509

Morton - 255

Scott - 583

Seward - 3,851

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 307,800 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.