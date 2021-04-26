Edventure camps return for summer

Garden City Telegram
A group of Lee Richardson Zoo Edventure Camp participants try to catch "flies" (pom pons) with a trap they made using a Hoola Hoop and masking tape during a past camps activity on carnivorous plants. LRZ has announced the dates for the return of its Edventure camps for the summer.

Registration for the return of Lee Richardson Zoo’s Summer Edventures is now available. These week-long programs will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Camps are available for youth going into first grade through sixth grade, and spots are limited. Cost for each week is $85, or $75 with proof of Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo membership.

Camp dates and themes for the various age groups include:

First and Second Grade:

June 7 - 11 - Nature's Beauty 

July 12- 16 - Nature's Superheroes

Third and Fourth Grade: 

June 14 - 18 - Marine Mania 

July 19 - 23 - Survival Strategies

Fifth and Sixth Grade: 

June 21 - 25 - Citizen Science 

July 26 - 30 - Junior Zookeeper

Campers and staff will be required to follow current COVID-19 guidelines as provided by the Finney County Health Department. For more information, or to register, visit www.leerichardsonzoo.org/edventurecamp, email us at zoo.education@gardencityks.us, or visit the Finnup Center for Conservation Education.