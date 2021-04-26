Edventure camps return for summer

Garden City Telegram

Registration for the return of Lee Richardson Zoo’s Summer Edventures is now available. These week-long programs will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Camps are available for youth going into first grade through sixth grade, and spots are limited. Cost for each week is $85, or $75 with proof of Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo membership.

Camp dates and themes for the various age groups include:

First and Second Grade:

June 7 - 11 - Nature's Beauty

July 12- 16 - Nature's Superheroes

Third and Fourth Grade:

June 14 - 18 - Marine Mania

July 19 - 23 - Survival Strategies

Fifth and Sixth Grade:

June 21 - 25 - Citizen Science

July 26 - 30 - Junior Zookeeper

Campers and staff will be required to follow current COVID-19 guidelines as provided by the Finney County Health Department. For more information, or to register, visit www.leerichardsonzoo.org/edventurecamp, email us at zoo.education@gardencityks.us, or visit the Finnup Center for Conservation Education.