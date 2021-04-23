SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,040 as of Friday, with 20 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,314 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 20 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to two percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older. As of Monday, 15,130 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. Vaccines available to Finney County residents include the two-dose Moderna. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen has been paused by KDHE and not being given at this time in Kansas.

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw three new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,731 as of Friday. Seward County added zero positive cases to its total of 3,848. Grant and Morton Counties each increased by one case as of Friday for overall totals of 940 and 255, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Finney - 6,040

Ford - 5,731

Grant - 940

Gray - 562

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 418

Kearny - 566

Lane - 126

Meade - 510

Morton - 255

Scott - 583

Seward - 3,848

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 307,300 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.