POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Robert Justin Sauceda, 30, transient, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on April 16 on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; possession of marijuana; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; municipal bench warrant.

Jason Scott Wood, 42, 2009 Center St., was arrested at 8:09 a.m. on April 17 on allegations of criminal threat; domestic battery; violate protection order; municipal bond revocation.

Ermiays Keberit Teferi, 34, 605 Labrador Blvd., was arrested at 4:19 p.m. on April 17 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Luis Anel Velasco, 23, 612 N. Ninth St., was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on April 17 on allegations of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; criminal threat; aggravated assault; interference with a law enforcement officer; battery on a law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property.

Osniel Abad Cancanon, 24, 515 1/2 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 6:13 p.m. on April 20 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Marcos Sixto Delgado, 33, 2702 N. Seventh St., was arrested at 2:05 a.m. on April 21 on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Nelson Brian Barrientos, 27, 626 Olive St., was arrested at 4:07 p.m. on April 21 on allegations of criminal threat; domestic battery; criminal damage to property.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Brian Scott Gilbert, 41, Lakin, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. on April 17 on allegations of aggravated battery; aggravated criminal damage.

Azael Rodigo Espino, 27, Oakley, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on April 19 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; vehicle liability insurance; driving while suspended.

Robert Bey Muhammed, 42, 3780 W. Jones Ave., was arrested at 6:44 p.m. on April 19 on allegations of aggravated assault; interference with a law enforcement officer; aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct.

Kelsey Marie Hutson, 25, Dodge City, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. on April 22 on allegations of a bench warrant.

KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL

Daniel Eduardo Mesquita-Terrazas, 23, 509 1/2 Taylor Ave., was arrested at 7:38 p.m. on April 19 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant.