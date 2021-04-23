GCHS drama to hold auditions

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School Drama Department will be holding auditions from 5-7 p.m. April 26 and 27 in the GCHS auditorium for the musical “Once On This Island Jr.”. Auditions are open to any current Garden City Public Schools students that are in fifth through 12th grades.

Students do not need to prepare anything for the audition. They just bring a positive attitude and excitement to the try out. Students that would like to practice ahead of the audition can go to https://www.mtishows.com/once-on-this-island-jr and check out the cast information and audition central. There are practice scripts and music to help prepare for this audition.

The performances will held at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on June 5 at Florence Wilson Elementary School. The performance will be staged outside. If there is poor weather the event will be presented at Garden City High School.

There will be no cost for students to participate in the musical. Students will provide their own costume with guidance from the costumer.

About the Show:

It is a Musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The play is a Caribbean tale inspired by the story of The Little Mermaid. Through almost non-stop song and dance, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island, guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death.

This production is a junior musical, meaning it is shorter in length and the music has been simplified to make it easier to learn.

For more information, contact Alice Hilt at 620-805-5558.