Presbyterian Church to celebrate anniversary

Garden City Telegram

The Presbyterian Church, 1719 East Texas St., is beginning its year-long celebration of its 135th year anniversary on Sunday April 25.

The Presbyterian Church was chartered in March 1886 and held services at a skating rink until their first building was erected on Garden City Avenue in 1887. Services were held there until a new building was completed at Seventh and Pine Streets. That building was destroyed by fire on Feb. 7, 1985. The church met at Garfield Elementary School until the current building on Texas Street was completed in 1986.

Church members and current minister, Reverend Doris A. Evans, are inviting the community to a special service on Sunday that will begin a series of events for the rest of the year.

This year’s theme, 135 Years of Service to this Community, will begin with worship service at 10:45 a.m. and the Garden City Chamber of Commerce will provide a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

Other events through the year include an Ice Cream Social, a community meal involving their Community Garden participants, and a global community meal. The dates for these events will be announced at a later date.