Great Plains Makerspace to open facility

Great Plains Makerspace will officially move into a new location at 2308 N. Third St., on Saturday with a 2 p.m. ribbon cutting to mark the grand opening.

The day’s events will include live demonstrations in each lab, facility tours, membership information and a showcase of members' creations. All in-person attendees will be entered in a drawing for a free one month membership.

A makerspace is a membership-based workshop that provides tools, workspace, trainings, and classes for its members. The Garden City location includes a wood shop, 3D printers, laser cutter, sewing lab, computer lab, robotics, audio/video studio, classroom space and more.

For more information about membership or the facility, check out https://greatplainsmakerspace.com/