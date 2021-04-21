Food distribution, vaccines available at event

Garden City Telegram

Genesis Family Health, Kansas Appleseed, and other partners will be holding a free food box distribution for families from 2-5 p.m. on April 28 in the Finney County Fairgrounds exhibition building, 209 Lake Ave.

During the event, nurses will be available on site to give COVID-19 vaccinations also.

The groups will have approximately 1,000 food boxes that contain fruits, vegetables, meat, rice and milk. No income qualifications or paperwork are involved to receive the food boxes.

For more information, contact (620) 275-1766 or Genesis’ website at www.genesisfamilyhealth.org .