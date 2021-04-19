GCHS students qualify for nationals

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School forensics team has six students in four events that have qualified for one of the two national tournaments in which the team tries to compete at during the year. The team will continue competing through April.

The students that have qualified for the events include: Riley Metheney/Jessica Angulo, Chelsea Valadez/Maddie Stout, and Aley Cannaley/Natalie Radke will all compete in Duo Interpretation. Jessica Angulo will also compete in Humorous Interpretation.

The national tournament will take place online this year from April 26 - May 9. Early parts of the tournament are video based. The elimination rounds will be held live via an online platform.

Russ Tidwell coaches forensics at Garden City High School.