GCHS drama to present comedy

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High school drama department will present the new comedy “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.There will also be a matinee performance 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The performances will be held in the Garden City High School auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd. This play may not be appropriate for young children, parental guidance needed.

For seven years, a certain boy wizard attended a certain school of magic. This is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there too. This is a hilarious new comedy spoof of Harry Potter. This play follows the story of Wayne Hopkins, a young Puff student who believes he may just be destined for greatness. Follow Wayne and his friends through seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic and magic. This is a tale for anyone who has never been destined for greatness.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49269, through cast and crew members or at the box office the night of the performance. The box office opens an hour prior to the production for purchase of tickets at the door. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards are accepted. Ticketing may be limited due to social distancing requirements. Masks will be required for all audience members.

For more information, contact Alice Hilt at 620-805-5558.