Davidson to leave City post

City of Garden City Neighborhood & Development Services Director Carol Davidson has announced her resignation effective May 12. Davidson has accepted a position with the City of St. George, Utah.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served Garden City, Holcomb, and Finney County for the past couple of years’” said Davidson. “I’ve enjoyed working with such wonderful people in this community and value the relationships that I’ve made during my time here in Garden City.”

Davidson has worked as the Neighborhood & Development Services Director for the City of Garden City since September 2019. Prior to that role, she served as the Assistant Director of Neighborhood & Development Services from 2013 to 2017. Under her direction, the Neighborhood & Development Department has been responsible for work with the City of Garden City, City of Holcomb, and Finney County to provide services such as building inspections, code compliance, planning and zoning, development design and engineering, and community services.

“Carol has been an important part of our organization and is respected by the staff, governing bodies and advisory boards that she works with for the Cities of Garden City and Holcomb as well as Finney County,” Garden City Manager Matt Allen said. “Carol has been part of several major projects during her time with Neighborhood & Development Services as its Director and Assistant Director. She will be missed.”

Davidson will begin working for the City of St. George starting mid-May as a Senior Planner.

The City of Garden City will begin soon a national search for the next Neighborhood & Development Services Director.