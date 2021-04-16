POLICE BRIEFS
Investigation results in drug arrest
The Garden City Police Department concluded an investigation on April 8 into the illegal narcotic distribution by Ismael Castro, 21, of Garden City.
On April 8, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle Castro was driving in the 2800 block of E Mary Street. Multiple narcotics were seized to include alprazolam, oxycodone, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana, in addition to one firearm. Castro was taken into custody following the traffic stop. A search warrant was served at Castro’s residence, 1303 Conard St.
Through the investigation, the following items were seized as evidence from the traffic stop and from Castro’s residence:
• 378 alprazolam pills
• 24 oxycodone pills
• 145 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl
• 1.5lbs of marijuana
• Three firearms
• Scales and packaging material indicative of the distribution of illegal narcotics
Castro was lodged in the Finney County Jail on the allegations for the following charges: possession of stimulant; distribution of opiates; distribution of marijuana; distribution of depressants; driving under the influence.