POLICE BRIEFS

GCPD Release

Investigation results in drug arrest

The Garden City Police Department concluded an investigation on April 8 into the illegal narcotic distribution by Ismael Castro, 21, of Garden City.

On April 8, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle Castro was driving in the 2800 block of E Mary Street. Multiple narcotics were seized to include alprazolam, oxycodone, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana, in addition to one firearm. Castro was taken into custody following the traffic stop. A search warrant was served at Castro’s residence, 1303 Conard St.

Through the investigation, the following items were seized as evidence from the traffic stop and from Castro’s residence:

• 378 alprazolam pills

• 24 oxycodone pills

• 145 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl

• 1.5lbs of marijuana

• Three firearms

• Scales and packaging material indicative of the distribution of illegal narcotics

Castro was lodged in the Finney County Jail on the allegations for the following charges: possession of stimulant; distribution of opiates; distribution of marijuana; distribution of depressants; driving under the influence.