Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Seth Alexander Escalante, 23, 1608 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 2:37 p.m. on April 8 on allegations of murder in the second degree; unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits; criminal possession of weapon by a felon.

Jeremy Michael Wehkamp, 39, 1810 N. VanDittie Dr., was arrested at 3:27 p.m. on April 8 on allegations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Ernest Virgil Whisler. 36, 209 S. Third St., was arrested at 12:34 a.m. on April 10 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of a hallucinogenic drug.

Rigoberto Ferrel, 28, 602 W. Buffalo Jones Ave., was arrested at 11:09 p.m. on April 10 on allegations of use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; distribution of certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Dominic Mathew Almaraz, 26, 510 N. Fourth St., was arrested at 10:48 a.m. on April 12 on allegations of distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; domestic battery.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Austin Clintin Cedillo, 22, 2224 W. Kansas Ave., was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on April 8 on allegations of criminal threat.

Robert Charles Bosques, 45, 508 Stoekly Pl., was arrested at 8 a.m. on April 9 on allegations of sexual exploitation of a child.

Zachary Scott Daniel, 32, 2704 N. Main St., was arrested at 6:14 p.m. on April 10 on allegations of possession of a stimulant.

Edgar Ivan Meraz-Hermosilla, 35, 1005 Bancroft St., was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on April 12 on allegations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child; aggravated criminal sodomy (2); rape; criminal sodomy; aggravated incest.

Oralia Muniz, 33, 4170 E. Highway 50, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. on April 12 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; bench warrant.

Jose Israel Lozano-Facio, 33, 4170 E. Highway 50, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. on April 14 on allegations of probation violation; municipal bench warrant.

Janet Michelle Washington, 38, 1703 W. Benton St., was arrested at 7 p.m. on April 14 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer.

Andres Manuel Flores, 23, 510 Burnside Dr., was arrested at 7 p.m. on April 14 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; flee or attempt to elude; probation violation; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL

Nora Bustamante Morales, 34, Ulysses, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. on April 10 on allegations of probation violation (2); warrant arrest.

Joaquin Omar Cisneros, 38, Ulysses, 38, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. on April 10 on allegations of out of county warrant; warrant arrest.