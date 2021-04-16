GCCC to hold personal safety seminar at GCHS

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High School and Garden City Community College are teaming up to offer a free seminar to GCHS students to learn about personal safety as well as some self-defense tactics. The "Refuse To Be A Victim” class will be held Monday from 8 - 11:30 a.m. in the GCHS dance studio.

Millions of violent and property crimes are committed annually. Safety experts agree that the single most important step toward ensuring your personal safety is making the conscious decision to refuse to be a victim. That is why the “Refuse To Be A Victim” crime prevention seminar was developed.

The seminar teaches easy‐to‐understand methods you can use to increase awareness and prevent criminal confrontation. Participants will get the tools needed to develop personal safety strategy, including information about: The Psychology of the Criminal Mind; Home and Phone Safety; Automobile and Travel Security; Personal and Technological (On‐line) Security; Self‐Defense Devices and Training Options; Basic Self Defense Techniques; and more safety information.

The seminar is being presented by the Garden City Community College Department of Public Safety.

For more information, contact KaeLee Armstrong in the GCHS Career Center at 620-805-5426.