GCHS to host state robotics competition

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High School will host the state robotics competition on Saturday for teams across the state that have advanced to the competition. The contest will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the main gym at Garden City High School, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public to attend. There will be a limited number of spectators allowed into the event due to social distancing requirements. Masks will be required for all that are attending the event.

There are 19 teams that are expected to be competing in the Vex IQ robotics state championship. There will be three to six teams that will qualify and advance to the world championship event. The 2021 VEX Robotics World Championship will take place remotely in May.

For more information, contact Yuriy Drubinskiy at 620-805-5465.