Blood drives coming up for area

Garden City Telegram

With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions. During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Cimarron

April 19: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gray County Recreation Center, 17002 Highway 50.

Garden City

April 20: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bible Christian Church, 1501 E Mary St.

Dodge City

April 27: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dodge City Community College Student Union, 2501 North 14th St.

Meade

April 20: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Meade High School, 409 School Addition.

Satanta

April 21: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 500 Arapaho.

Sublette

April 21: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sublette High School, 501 S Ellis.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.