SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 case with an overall total of 6,028 as of Tuesday, with an increase to 24 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,138 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 27 cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to four percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older. As of Monday, 13,323 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. Vaccines available to Finney County residents include the two-dose Moderna. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen has been paused by KDHE and not being given at this time in Kansas.

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw zero new positive confirmed additional cases, with a overall total to 5,720 as of Wednesday. Seward County added four positive case to its total of 3,845. Meade County increased by four cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 507 cases. Scott County added two cases for a total of 579, while Grant County added one case for a total of 937. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Finney - 6,028

Ford - 5,720

Grant - 937

Gray - 559

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 417

Kearny - 565

Lane - 126

Meade - 507

Morton - 254

Scott - 579

Seward - 3,845

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 558

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 305,300 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.