GCCC board approves contracts for campus improvements

Contracts for campus improvement projects were approved at Garden City Community College's regular Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.

At the March 9 Board meeting, the Trustees discussed Certificate of Participation financing agreement to fund the deferred maintenance and capital project needs.

The items have been on the Facilities Plan since 2012 but not addressed.

The Board approved a resolution to enter into a financing arrangement involving a lease agreement and the issuance and delivery of $4,440,000 refunding COP to finance the improvement projects.

The project contracts approved include:

Hydronic water pipe replacement in main quad tunnels for $145,861.

Mechanical tunnel cap replacement over the top of tunnels once the pipe is replaced. Stained and stamped concrete will be added to the center quad for aesthetic improvement for a total of $320,382.

Replacement of Broncbuster Suites roof for $181,000. The roof has deteriorated due to age.

DPAC roof replacement for $102,724. The roof has also deteriorated due to age.

Replacement of the West Hall hot water system for $54,647. Two 130 gallon, 5000 mbh natural gas fired water heaters will replace the existing water heater.

Upgrade of the West Hall HVAC ventilation for $537,900.

Replacement of computer equipment for faculty and staff, for $418,057.80. They will receive new laptops/desktops as part of institutional rotation.

Installation of access points for $140,698.64. The project includes installation of individual Wi-Fi access points in classrooms and dorms and to update and expand Wi-Fi access and reliability across campus.

Also at the meeting, a one-year extension to GCCC President Ryan Ruda's three-year contract was approved.