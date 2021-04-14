Dillons Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Dillons Health, a healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is now offering COVID-19 vaccine accessibility for associates, customers and communities.

54 Dillons Pharmacy locations in the state of Kansas have received additional supplies of the vaccine.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are offered, which may vary by location, in accordance with the state and local health departments' rollout plan.

Dillons has supported the phased approach, focusing first on priority populations as defined by the federal and state governments.

For specifics on current eligibility, visit dillons.com/covidvaccine to schedule an appointment. Appointment are mandatory at this time to receive a vaccine.

Robert Tomasu, Dillions Health and Wellness director, said those at Dillons appreciate the expansion of their collaboration to continue vaccinate Kansans.

"We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access," he said.