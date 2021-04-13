Early Childhood Screening Clinic Taking Appointments

Garden City Telegram

USD 457 will hold a free screening clinic for children three to five years of age who are Garden City residents. The clinic will be held on Friday, April 16, at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut St.

The screening takes approximately an hour and a half. Trained professionals will check each child's hearing, vision, large and small muscle development, communication, and thinking skills.

Appointments may be made by calling the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 620-805-7500. If unable to keep an appointment the day of the screening, contact Garfield Early Childhood Center.