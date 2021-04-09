PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some meetings might be limited on access. Check with the group holding the meeting to see if it will be shown on their websites or on social media.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

GARDEN CITY — USD 457 Board of Education: 6 p.m. in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 1205 Fleming St.

SYRACUSE — Syracuse City Council: 5 p.m. (MT) in the council meeting room at Syracuse City Hall, 109 N. Main St.

DIGHTON — Dighton City Council: 5:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Dighton City Hall, 147 E. Long St.

GARDEN CITY — Golf Advisory Board: 7 p.m. at the Buffalo Dunes Clubhouse, 5685 S. U.S. Highway 83.

HOLCOMB — USD 363 Board of Education: 7 p.m. at the USD 363 Administrative Center, 305 Wiley St.

HASKELL COUNTY — Haskell County Commission: 8 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 300 S. Inman St., Sublette.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

GARDEN CITY — Board of Zoning: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber of the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St., as needed.

HOLCOMB — Board of Zoning: 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at the Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St., as needed.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. in the endowment room of the Beth Tedrow Student Center on the GCCC campus, 801 Campus Drive.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

GARDEN CITY — Local Housing Authority: 5:30 p.m. at Pershing Manor, 606 Pershing Ave.

MOSCOW — Moscow City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Moscow City Hall, 107 Main St.

GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 4:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

ULYSSES — Ulysses City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Ulysses City Hall, 115 W. Grant Ave.

LAKIN — Lakin City Council: 6:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at the Administrative Building, 121 N. Main St.

HOLCOMB — Holcomb City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

FINNEY COUNTY — Planning Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.