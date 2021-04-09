Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Brinda Gonzalez Pinales-Rodriguez, 33, 703 E. Spruce St., was arrested at 8:37 a.m. on April 1 on allegations of bench warrant; court ordered sanction (2).

Heather Marie Corpus, 34, 2210 Mankey Rd., was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on April 1 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of a stimulant; possession of a depressant; possession of marijuana; municipal bench warrant; out of state offense.

Oscar David Urrutia, 34, transient, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on April 2 on allegations of aggravated assault; battery; disorderly conduct.

Richard Sky Matthews, 39, transient, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. on April 2 on allegations of aggravated assault.

Joel Antonio Hernandez-Rivera, 28, Deerfield, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on April 3 on allegations of defacing identification marks on a firearm; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,

Manuel Gerrard Hernandez, 51, 203 S. Sixth St., was arrested at 10:45 p.m. on April 3 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Craig Leonard Neilson, 56, transient, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. on April 6 on allegations of an out of state offense.

Raul Fernando Espinoza,36, 65 S. Farmland Rd., was arrested at 9:03 p.m. on April 7 on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ismael Castro, 21, 1303 Conard Ave., was arrested at 12:15 a.m. on April 8 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; possession of a hallucinogenic drug; distribution of controlled substance; possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; criminal use of a weapon.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Alexander Gabriel Munoz, 21, 2612 N. Main St., was arrested at 12:40 a.m. on April 6 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; theft of property or services (2); use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.