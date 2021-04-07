GCHS seniors named honor scholars

Garden City Telegram

A number of Garden City High School seniors that have been named Kansas Honor Scholars by the University of Kansas Alumni Association. These students are being recognized by KU as the top 10 percent of the graduating class after seven semesters.

Recipients include: Heidy Aguilar, Ashleigh Chappel, Anna Diep, Jasmin Flores, Mya Garcia, Alexis Heckel, Aung Htwe, Jyothilakshmi Kalarikal, Maria Keinbaum Rojas, Adam Kennington, Kaiden Luna, Lane McKenna, Riley Metheny, Elizabeth Murrell, Kayla Nguyen, Tam Nguyen, Jessica Pammenter, John Percival.

Quan Pham, Amy Quintero, Jayson Resendiz, Symone Simmons, Dao Tang, Ryan Wessels, Mackenzie Keltner, Jovani Munoz, Bryanna Diaz, Melody Flores, Ashley Loza Hernandez, Christian Argueta, Connor Cupp, Lizbeth Guevara, Vivian Le, Caleb Tewell, Kayhana Turner, Jimmy Lieu, Katherine Mongeau, Isabel Koehn, Arlette Garcia Martinez, Zacharie Warren, Alma Cobos Godoy, McKenna Jagels, Zaung Kee, and Eric Perez Galeana.

Scholars are selected based on academic records through the previous semester that are provided by high school principals. Selections are made regardless of curricula (weighted or non-weighted), majors, occupational plans or higher-education goals.

The Kansas Honors Program has been a KU tradition since 1971. It is designed to promote academic excellence in secondary education, to reward high school seniors for their hard work and dedication, and to support Kansas communities.