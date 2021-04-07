GCCC to hold Ride for the Future

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City Community College Department of Public Safety (DPS) will host the 2021 “Ride for the Future” scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, April 24. This annual event is a community-engaging motorcycle ride full of fun, food, and support for a great cause.

Early registration is encouraged, and registration paperwork is available at https://bradleysisk.wixsite.com/rideforthefuturegccc. Pre-registration by April 9 guarantees a t-shirt. Participants can also register on the day of the event, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the John Collins Vocational building parking lot, located on the GCCC campus at 801 Campus Drive.

First bike out at 9:30 a.m. and last bike in at 12:45 p.m. The public is welcome to come and see the bikes leave/return and stay for lunch. Food vendors will be available for purchasing lunch.

All riders will have the opportunity to network with the Emergency Responders who serve as hosts along the route as well as with the DPS students who are impacted directly by the funds raised during the event. GCCC DPS students who volunteer during the event also gain valuable educational experience at the Ride, while aiding in the management of safety at a community event, interacting with their community supporters, and observing the Emergency Responders volunteering alongside them.

The event is sponsored by the GCCC Endowment Association and proceeds go towards the GCCC Endowment Scholarship fund to benefit Criminal Justice, EMS, and Fire Science students. Since the first ride over 10 years ago, the “Ride for the Future” event has raised over $40,000 for DPS scholarships at GCCC.

For more information about the GCCC Department of Public Safety or the “Ride for the Future” event, contact Instructor Bradley Sisk at bradley.sisk@gcccks.edu or 620-276-0347.