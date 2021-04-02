SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,015 as of Thursday, with a decrease to 21 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,958 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 13 cases pending as of Thursday. The positivity rate for this week is at four percent.

The Finney County Health Department announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older. As of Tuesday, 10,960 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. Vaccines available to Finney County residents include the two-dose Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 12 new positive confirmed additional case, moving its overall total to 5,696 as of Friday. Seward County added three positive cases to its total of 3,837. Kearny County increased by one case as of Friday for an overall total of 562. Lane and Scott Counties each added one case also for totals of 126 and 577, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Finney - 6,015

Ford - 5,696

Grant - 935

Gray - 556

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 418

Kearny - 562

Lane - 126

Meade - 502

Morton - 254

Scott - 577

Seward - 3,837

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 555

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 302,800 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.