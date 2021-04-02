South Dakota governor to speak at KIOGA conference

Garden City Telegram

Cecil O’Brate, President of American Warrior, Inc., an oil and gas producer with headquarters in Garden City, announces that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker at the mid-year conference of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association (KIOGA).

“Governor Noem has provided exceptional leadership for South Dakota - and the entire country - as a state representative, a US Congresswoman, and now governor,” O’Brate said. “Her rural roots, strong work ethic, and support of free enterprise mirror our Kansas values, and we’re excited to hear her vision.”

“We are very excited to have Gov. Noem visit our state and share her perspectives on the current state of the oil and gas sector as well as her view on the future of the country,” shared Ed Cross, President of KIOGA.

Governor Noem has led South Dakota through the COVID-19 public health emergency with a pragmatic, conservative approach, trusting the people of South Dakota to make their own health decisions while preserving freedom, education, and the economy of South Dakota. She never ordered a single business or church to close, never ordered a statewide shelter-in-place order, and instead continued to prioritize in-person instruction in public schools. As such, South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 3.1 percent.

The KIOGA Mid-Year Annual Dinner will be held the evening of Thursday, April 15 in Garden City.