Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sergio Perdomo-Castellano, 28, 1202 E. Chestnut St., was arrested at 5:43 p.m. on March 25 on allegations of criminal threat.

Ismael Castro, 21, 1303 Conard Ave., was arrested at 10:52 p.m. on March 30 on allegations of aggravated endangering a child; criminal threat against a law enforcement officer; possession of marijuana; interference with a law enforcement officer; assault; violation of protection order.

Debra Yahola Escalante, 38, 209 S. Third St., was arrested at 12:11 p.m. on March 31 on allegations of out of county arrest/warrant.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Rufilio Sandoval, 38, 611 Teitlebaum Ave., was arrested at 11:34 p.m. on March 30 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; bench warrant.