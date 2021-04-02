LiveWell Finney County to host mobile COVID testing/vaccine event at East Garden Village

A COVID-19 testing and vaccine event will be held at East Garden Village on April 8.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is being hosted by LiveWell Finney County in partnership with St. Catherine Hospital, Genesis Family Health, Finney County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 16 and over. It's a two-dose vaccine and the second dose will be again offered at East Garden Village on April 29.

Additionally, approximately 700 saliva COVID-19 testing kits will be available. The tests can be done on-site or people can take them home, do it at their convenience and drop it in a prepaid FedEx bag.

It's advised that those attending the testing portion of the event do not eat, drink or smoke for 30 minutes prior to the testing.

COVID safety kits, including masks and hand sanitizer, will also be available to all event participants.

Beth Koksal, director of Community Health at LiveWell Finney County, said the mobile event was made possible due to a grant with KDHE and University of Kansas Medical Center.

"The grant is really looking at getting COVID vaccines out to those populations that either aren't getting tested or aren't getting vaccinated," she said. "We're really working at taking these events to where people live."

Callie Dyer, executive director of LiveWell Finney County, is thankful for the collaboration between health care organizations to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccine access.

"We want to make sure that those individuals who may not be showing any symptoms and have potentially been exposed to the virus are able to easily get tested and those that want to get vaccinated are easily afforded that opportunity."

Two more testing and vaccine events will be held in April in the community, Koksal said. One is scheduled for April 29 with Community Church on 13th Street in conjunction with their bi-weekly food distributions, and another is being planned for sometime around April 25 near Mary Street, but the date and location is not yet solidified.

"When we host events here in Garden City we like to try and hold one on the east side of town and one on the west side of town so that people that might have transportation issues have an easy way of getting to them," she said.

Koksal is excited to have the opportunity to have an event like this to help the community.

"We know COVID is still out there, we know it's not going to go away until everyone gets vaccinated or as many people as we can get vaccinated," she said. "We're excited to answer questions, get people back and engaged in the health care system too."