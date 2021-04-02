GCHS to hold sessions on course selection

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High School counselors will be presenting important information from the Course Selection Guide to students during the next few weeks to the various grades at the high school. Parents will have an opportunity during the next few weeks to stop in at a number of sessions to visit with the high school counselors about the upcoming classes that their child will be taking the next school year. The counselors will also record a video of the same information for parents and it will be posted on their YouTube channel.

The school's counselors will be visiting with students during the school day with the last names from A-L on Mondays and with the last names from M-Z on Tuesdays. The freshman class visits will be held on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday April 6. The junior class visits will be held April 12 and 13. The sophomore class visits will be held on April 19 and 20.

The counselors will also be hosting six parent sessions so parents can come and meet with counselors to ask questions which will run between 6-7 p.m. during each of the designated days. These parent sessions will be come and go and will be held at the “point” entrance area at the high school.

The parent sessions for freshman will be held Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6, the junior parent sessions will be April 12 and April 13, and the sophomore parent sessions will be April 19 and April 20.

For more information about the session dates and times go to the Garden City Public Schools website at www.gckschools.com.