SWKS COVID-19 update
Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,015 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 22 active positive cases being monitored.
Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,938 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 25 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to four percent.
The Finney County Health Department announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older. As of Tuesday, 10,960 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.
At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. Vaccines available to Finney County residents include the two-dose Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen.
The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:
https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com
SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS
Ford County saw seven new positive confirmed additional case, moving its overall total to 5,684 as of Wednesday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,834. Hamilton County increased by one case as of Wednesday for an overall total of 202. Haskell and Stevens Counties each added one case also, for totals of 418 and 555, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Finney - 6,015
Ford - 5,684
Grant - 935
Gray - 556
Greeley - 104
Hamilton - 202
Haskell - 418
Kearny - 561
Lane - 125
Meade - 502
Morton - 254
Scott - 576
Seward - 3,834
Stanton - 184
Stevens - 555
Wichita Co. - 216
The state of Kansas has over 302,800 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.
The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.
Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.