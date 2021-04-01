SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,015 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,938 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 25 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to four percent.

The Finney County Health Department announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older. As of Tuesday, 10,960 vaccines have been given. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. Vaccines available to Finney County residents include the two-dose Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw seven new positive confirmed additional case, moving its overall total to 5,684 as of Wednesday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,834. Hamilton County increased by one case as of Wednesday for an overall total of 202. Haskell and Stevens Counties each added one case also, for totals of 418 and 555, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Finney - 6,015

Ford - 5,684

Grant - 935

Gray - 556

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 418

Kearny - 561

Lane - 125

Meade - 502

Morton - 254

Scott - 576

Seward - 3,834

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 555

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 302,800 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.