K-27 resurfacing to begin at Syracuse

Garden City Telegram

Crews are expected to begin a grading and resurfacing project on K-27 in Syracuse on April 5, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The project includes the removal and replacement of asphalt, new water lines and storm sewers on K-27 from Golf Course Road to the U.S. 50 junction.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with traffic patterns changing throughout the project. Motorist are encouraged to stay alert and watch for changes.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on this $6.5 million project, which is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Larry Meyer, Area Construction Manager, at (620) 384-7821, or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at (620) 260-6397.