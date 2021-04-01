Emergency grant funding available for GCCC summer students

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College will distribute $100,000 in federal funding to qualifying students enrolled in the Summer 2021 term at GCCC. This emergency grant funding is from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II) to alleviate student’s financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disbursement from the U.S. Department of Education is intended to reach as many students as possible and assist with expenses related to the pandemic, such as but not limited to tuition, fees, food, housing, health care, mental health care, transportation, childcare, or other circumstances. Garden City Community College is required to prioritize grants to students demonstrating exceptional financial need.

Eligible students must complete an online application through the GCCC website. The application link will open on Tuesday, April 6th and will be sent to students’ emails, shared on GCCC social media accounts and the GCCC student app, and posted on the GCCC website home page. Only applications through the online form will be accepted.

Applications will be processed in the order submitted and will be reviewed and awarded by the Financial Aid Office until funds are exhausted. Funding will be distributed following summer term certification day. Students may request up to $350 to assist with the cost of attendance and/or emergency expenses.

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

• Currently enrolled student in a Summer 2021 course at GCCC (including dual-credit high school students).

• Be a US Citizen or an eligible Non-Citizen. o (As of now, DACA and International Students are not eligible for HEERF II funds under 8 USC 1811(a) of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act).

• Complete a FAFSA with GCCC school code 001919.

Students who have not yet filed a 2020-2021 OR a 2021-2022 FAFSA are encouraged to immediately do so at www.studentaid.gov and should include GCCC’s school code (001919) on their application. Students who have previously completed a FAFSA but did not list GCCC’s school code should log into their FAFSA account and select “Make FAFSA Corrections” and enter in the code 001919 for Garden City Community College.

GCCC students who receive this aid will have the option to apply the funds directly to their Summer 2021 balance or by check. A refund will be processed if the account has a credit balance.

To get enrolled for a Summer 2021 course, current students should contact their advisor and new students should contact our Admissions Office at 620-276-9608 or admission@gcccks.edu.

For more information or any questions about HEERF II/emergency grant funding or FAFSA, contact the Financial Aid office at 620-276-9519 or finaid@gcccks.edu .