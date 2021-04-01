CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Easter breakfast, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with the Resurrection Celebration message “I Have Seen The Lord!”, John 20, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation class, 10:45 a.m.

Monday: Office closed; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Endowment meeting, 6 p.m.; Emergency/Disaster meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; UMW Executive meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “Hope Rising”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Youth Groups, first through fifth grades, sixth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m..

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Garden City Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Group lunch at Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.

WORD OF LIFE CHURCH

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Corporate Prayer: 9:30 a.m. Main service, 10:15 a.m., Adult and Children.

Live streams of Sunday services available on YouTube, Facebook or our church app. at 10:15 a.m.

Tuesday: Corporate Prayer, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Nursery available for ages 0-3 yrs., 7 p.m.; Royal Rangers and M Pact Girls, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s meetings throughout the month, check church’s website.

For more information, call the church office at (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org