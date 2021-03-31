Zoo returns to extended hours

Garden City Telegram

The Lee Richardson Zoo will begin its extended hours on Thursday. The pedestrian gate will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, while the vehicle entrance will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors may stay until 7 p.m. These hours will be in effect through Labor Day.

Pedestrians and FOLRZ member vehicles are admitted free. All-day admission for non-member vehicles is $10 per car. The day pass is valid for unlimited re-entry on the day of purchase. All vehicles are admitted free on Wild Wednesdays, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month, April through October.

Members will be required to show a current membership card and photo identification. Memberships can be purchased online at www.folrz.org, at the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo Office, the Safari Shoppe, or the entrance booth.