Youth in custody for mother's homicide

GCPD Release

On Monday, March 29, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the Garden City Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who identified himself as Reese Hernandez, 15. He told dispatchers he had shot his mother inside their residence.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Price Street, where he immediately surrendered to the officers in the front yard and was taken into custody without incident.

When officers entered the residence, they located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The female was identified as Mallory Hernandez, 34. She was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries.

The juvenile was lodged in the Southwest Kansas Regional Detention Center on an allegation of First-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.