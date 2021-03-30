SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added five new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,014 as of Tuesday, with an increase to 21 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individual currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,935 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 18 cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to four percent.

The Finney County Health Department announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older.

At this time, vaccinations are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the FCHD. Vaccines available to Finney County residents include the two-dose Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw one new positive confirmed additional case, moving its overall total to 5,677 as of Monday. Seward County added three positive cases to its total of 3,832. Grant County increased by three cases as of Monday with an overall total of 935. Stevens County added two cases for a total of 554 while Kearny County added one case for a total of 561. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Finney - 6,014

Ford - 5,677

Grant - 935

Gray - 556

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 417

Kearny - 561

Lane - 125

Meade - 502

Morton - 254

Scott - 576

Seward - 3,832

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 554

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 301,800 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.