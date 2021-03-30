Finney County following Kansas' COVID-19 vaccine plan

FCHD release

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced last week that as of Monday, the state of Kansas will enter Phase 5 of the vaccine prioritization plan and make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Kansans.

The Finney County Health Department will follow Phase 5 and has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Finney County, 18 years of age and older.

The vaccinations are given at the Finney County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building located at 409 Lake Ave.. Appointments or walk-ins are currently accepted.

Appointments can be scheduled through one of six communication methods found at www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub. The walk-in schedule is available via Finney County Health Department’s Facebook page and website. Walk-in hours may vary week to week, and will be released each Friday for the upcoming week. Please bring identification (driver’s license, Matricula Consular Card, etc.) to the clinic for both walk-ins and appointments. Masks are required.

The FCHD reminds residents to continue to practice preventative actions as newly eligible residents receive vaccinations. Practice social distancing and stay six (6) feet away from other people. Wear a facemask in public spaces. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and regularly sanitize frequently used items.