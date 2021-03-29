Garden City Public Schools moves to COVID-19 Operational Plan Level 2.5 as of Monday

By The Telegram staff

Garden City Public Schools is now at Protective Measures Level 2.5.

The change was effective Monday.

Operation Level 2.5 was added to the district's operational plan at USD 457's Board of Education meeting March 25. It will have the same requirements as Level 2, however, face masks are required for all grades and staff.

Also at the Board of Education Meeting Level 3.5 was discontinued from the plan and masks are required for all grades and staff at Level 3.

Level 2.5 is on-site learning with group gathering limits and enhanced protective measures which include: daily symptomatic screening by teachers, social distancing, encouragement of hand washing before and after lunch and after recess, small work groups with social distancing and/or face masks, assigned seating, eating breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria with social distancing and large group classes socially distanced if possible.

USD 363 Holcomb is at their operation Level 2. Face masks are required.