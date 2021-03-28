Accident results in pair of fatalities

By The Telegram staff

A pair of Panhandle State University students lost their lives in an automobile accident Friday morning, approximately three miles west of Satanta on US Highway 56. The students were en route to Garden City to compete in a Garden City Community College rodeo.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol website, a 2014 Dodge Ram, pulling a 2010 horse trailer, driving by Sage Dickinson Ira, 21,Rock Springs, WY., was eastbound on US Highway 56 and went to pass a 2003 Peterbilt dump trick driven by Jessie Allen Eckert, Hugoton. Ira’s vehicle made contact with the driver’s side front bumper of Eckert’s vehicle.

Eckert’s vehicle went into the south ditch while Ira’s vehicle entered the north ditch where it rolled and the trailer detached.

Two passengers in Ira’s vehicle, Hadly G. McCormick, 23, Scottsbluff, NE, and Case Cinch Bullock, 19, Camp, CO., died from injuries sustained in the accident. Ira was transported to Satanta District Hospital with possible minor injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Eckert, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Satanta District Hospital for possible minor injuries.