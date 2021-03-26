PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some meetings might be limited on access. Check with the group holding the meeting to see if it will be shown on their websites or on social media.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Juvenile Community Corrections Advisory Board, 11:30 a.m. at the Finney County Community Services Center, 607 W. Santa Fe St. Open to the public. On the agenda will be program updates, Fiscal Year 2022 KDOC grant request, and second quarter updates on JCAB grant, LiveWell Finney County, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Adult Community Corrections Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m. at the Finney County Community Services Center, 607 W. Santa Fe St. Open to the public. On the agenda will be program updates, Fiscal Year 2022 KDOC grant request, and second quarter Outcomes Report.