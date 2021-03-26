POLICE BRIEFS

By The Telegram staff

Aggravated Assault

Antonio Rios, 37, Garden City, was arrested on March 17 on allegations of aggravated assault.

Officers with the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Julie St. around 8 a.m. in reference to a previous burglary.

Rios was allegedly in the residence without the owners permission and the reporting party drew a firearm at Rios and commanded he leave. As the reporting party followed Rios through the north alleyway of the street Rios allegedly turned and lunged at the party with a knife.

Officers located Rios in the area of 2400 N. Taylor Ave. where he was taken into custody and lodged at the Finney County Jail.

DUI Accident

Rogelio Blanco Serabia, 33, Garden City, was arrested on March 19 allegations of driving under the influence.

GCPD officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lee Ave. in reference to an injury accident.

No evidence of an accident was located when officers arrived, so they searched the surrounding area. A broken electrical pole and Toyota Corolla with extensive front-end damage was found in the 2300 block of N. Dee Ave.

Officers located the driver, Serabia, at the 2500 block of Lee Ave.

Serabia allegedly informed officers he was driving westbound on E. Thompson St. towards Dee Ave. and continued through the intersection before striking the electrical pole, which broke off its base.

Through further investigation it was determined Serabia was under the influence. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Finney County Jail.

Shots fired

Three individuals were arrested and lodged at the Finney County Jail in reference to allegations of shots being fired on March 23 at 1212 E. Chestnut Apt. 2 at around 6:30 p.m.

A search warrant was applied and granted for the apartment where officers allegedly discovered several items from multiple property crimes in the community.

An investigation is ongoing and the GCPD is requesting assistance from the community. If anyone witnessed the incident or have information related they can call the GCPD at 620-276-1300.

If they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807, or text their tip to the GCPD, text GCTIO and the tip to Tip411 (847411).