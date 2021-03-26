Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Dalton Shad Pister, 28, 100 Kristi Ln. Holcomb, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. on March 18 on allegations of out of county arrest/warrant.

Julio Cesar Salgado-Tellez, 30, 920 N. Ninth St., was arrested at 12:07 p.m. om March 19 on allegations of aggravated assault; endangering a child.

Tia Solze, 19, 212 Washington St., was arrested at 3:22 a.m. on March 20 on allegations of possession of a stimulant.

Nikki Marie Olivas, 32, 1914 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on March 20 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; out of county arrest/warrant.

Nabi Husson, 27, 305 W. Mary St., was arrested at 4:01 p.m. on March 21 on allegations of aggravated battery.

Justin Frank Paul Mondragon,37, 408 Buffalo Jones, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. on March 22 on allegations of criminal threat.

Adrian Leon, 35, 611 N. Conkling St., was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on March 23 on allegations of traffic contraband in correction/care facility; bench warrant.

Noe Aaron Godinez-Viurquiz, 26, transient, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on March 23 on allegations of possession of stolen property.

Nicholas Jae Trujillo, 22, 402 N. Fourth St., was arrested at 6:05 p.m. on March 24 on allegations of possession of stolen property.

Kristen Emili Collazo, 30, 1212 E. Chestnut St., was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on March 23 on allegations of possession of stolen property.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Juan Eliezer Guzman Jr., 20, 1112 N. 11th St., was arrested at 6:24 a.m. on March 18 on allegations of distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate.

Michael Anthony Martinez, 53, 912 Amy St., was arrested at 8:49 p.m. on March 20 on allegations of possession of a opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; unlawfully to obtain prescription drug; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Marcos Rivero, 32, 1290 Osage Ct., was arrested at 2:53 a.m. on March 21 on allegations of out of county arrest/warrant; bench warrant.

Melchor Dominguez, 23, 1208 N. 11th St., was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on March 22 on allegations of distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant (2); driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Juan Eliezer Guzman Jr., 20, 901 Amy St., was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on March 23 on allegations of distribution of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture controlled substance.

KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL

Ricardo Alb Blanco-Valladares, 32, Aurora, Colo., was arrested at 3:48 p.m. on March 21 on allegations of out of state offense.

George Mireles, 51, 304 Washington St. was arrested at 8:48 a.m. on March 23 on allegations of bench warrant.