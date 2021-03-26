GCCC PRISM club to host virtual speaker

Garden City Telegram

Life strategist and author, Jody McClure from LifeCore Co., is set to speak at 6 p.m. on Tuesday via livestream. This is event is sponsored by the GCCC PRISM club and open to GCCC students and the community.

The livestream event will be on the GC3 Media YouTube channel, located here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqKyt1sQk38xo3To2TgDqqw.

McClure, author of Mud Puddles: Path to Peace, is an AACC Certified Life Strategist, Suicide PAIR Specialist, and speaker. McClure’s speaking topics will include finding authenticity and purpose, overcoming adversity, finding inner strength through discovering your life purpose, the power of positive thinking, and overcoming alcohol misuse.

LifeCore Co. is a proactive mental health/wellness service that provides tools and resources to navigate personal peace and relational harmony through individual strategy sessions, workshops, conferences, and organized group discussions in the heart of rural America.

GCCC PRISM student organization's goal is to promote awareness, understanding, and tolerance of gay, lesbian, bisexual, intersex, questioning, and transgender issues at the GCCC campus and GC community through advocacy, social activities, and community service.

This event seeks to promote community, awareness of, and be a resource concerning the social, socio-economic, political, educational, and cultural issues surrounding queer identities and sexualities in the form of events driven toward creating safe spaces.