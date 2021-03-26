GCCC to hold hybrid commencement ceremonies

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College has announce a hybrid commencement ceremony will occur in May to honor graduates. A live ceremony for the graduates with two family members allowed will take place, followed by a virtual release of the commencement ceremony video.

With everyone’s health and safety in mind, a new hybrid method for the commencement ceremony has been planned for this year. Graduates will be given the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diploma cover on Friday, May 7. Each graduate may choose two family members to attend the ceremony and walk to the stage with them. While no additional spectators will be permitted, GCCC faculty and staff will be in attendance to support the graduates. Social distancing protocols will be in place and the stage walks will be recorded.

The recorded portion will then be incorporated into a full video ceremony with virtual speakers and presentations. This full video of GCCC’s 101st commencement will premiere on YouTube’s Buster TV on Saturday, May 15 at 2 pm. The video will be available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=buster+tv.

“Commencement is the pinnacle point of the academic year and the culmination of a student’s time at GCCC. We are excited to be able to honor student success in a traditional manner of walking across the stage, while also maintaining health and safety precautions for the college and community.” Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC President said.

Graduating students will receive communication regarding registration of their two family members, cap and gown orders, and other commencement details via student email.

For any questions about commencement, please contact the Office of the Registrar at registrar@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9530.