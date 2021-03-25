WKCF awards grants to area nonprofits

By The Telegram staff

The Western Kansas Community Foundation (WKCF) is awarding 21 area nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $74,986 from the Community Betterment Fund, the Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Fund, and various Field of Interest and Unrestricted funds for its March grant cycle.

The March grant cycle is the first of three grant cycles offered by Western Kansas Community Foundation each year. Next grant cycles are due July 1 and Nov. 1.

In addition to the traditional program-based grants that are awarded three times a year, March, July and November, the WKCF has begun making operating grants. These grants are made possible thanks to the Mersereau and Gordanier trust funds that were transferred to the Foundation in 2019. Operating grants are currently made once a year and are due on March 1.

“Past trustees of the Mersereau and Gordanier trusts awarded organizations almost exclusively with operating dollars,” Stacie Hahn, WKCF’s program and marketing director, said. “The WKCF board decided to honor the granting history of these trusts which was a welcome addition to the program-based grants that we normally make.”

A total of 17 programs applied for operating funding and nine were awarded totaling $26,148.57. The recommended awards are:

- Community Day Care Center “Outdoor Lights” - $950.

- Haskell Township Library “Book Replacement” - $2,500.

- Kansas Children’s Service League “Head Start” - $6,000 for the Learning Genie program.

- Leave a Legacy Foundation “Care Meals with Love” - $300 for a freezer.

- Miles of Smiles “Skid Steer Repairs" - $1,350.57.

- Real Men Real Leaders “Building Strong Leaders” - $4,000.

- Santa Fe Trail Council, BSA “Santa Fe Trail Council, BSA” - $3,398.

- Spirit of the Plains, CASA “CASA Technology & Software” - $2,650.

- Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center “Direct Services to Rural Communities" - $5,000.

For the Core Grants which are program-based, the Foundation received a total of 17 applications, with 13 programs awarded the grants, totaling $48,837.85. The awards include:

- Cimarron City Library “Cimarron City Library Summer Programming” - $1,500.

- Haskell Township Library “Grow with Us” - $1,000.

- Ingalls Recreation “Ingalls Community Garden Project” - $1,800.

- Kanza Society, HPPR “Replacement of AC Unit in IT-Room” - $4,300.

- Miles of Smiles “Round Bale Hay Feeder" - $707.85.

- Mosaic “Backyard Oasis” - $4,710.

- Real Men Real Leaders “Leadership Core Values Program” - $2,620.

- Satanta Area Arts Council “Kids College” - $1,000 for supplies.

- Smoky Hills Public TV “Literacy Leadership for Children in SW Kansas" - $2,600.

- Stevens County 4-H “4-H Building Renovation” - $5,000.

- West Plains Extension “Stay Strong Stay Healthy” - $1,600.

- Western Kansas Community Foundation “Jumpstart for Non-Profits” - $15,000.

- Wichita Women’s Initiative Network “Ad Astra Single-Patient Stethoscopes" - $7,000.

The staff of Western Kansas Community Foundation always welcomes visiting with donors or those interested in contributing to the unrestricted funds to help with more community projects and programs. The next grant deadline is July 1. To learn more about the application process and grant guidelines visit the WKCF website at www.wkcf.org, call at 620-271-9484 or the office is located at 402 N. Main St., in downtown Garden City.