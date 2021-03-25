SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,005 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 16 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,832 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 69 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to zero percent.

As of Tuesday evening, vaccines are now open for the following population groups in Finney County: people aged 55-64 who are medically compromised; restaurant employees; hotel and motel staff; attorneys and law office staff; salon and barbershop employees; utility workers (HVAC, plumbing, electric, gas, oil, etc.); agriculture; grocery store employees; postal services (USPS, UPS, FedEx, etc.); transportation (airport, City Link, taxi); city/county/state employees (including DMV); educational staff (USD 457, USD 363, GCCC, private schools, etc.); licensed daycares; people aged 65 and older; licensed clergy; first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, corrections); long-term care facility employees and residents; healthcare personnel. At this time, vaccinations are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department.

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 15 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,667 as of Wednesday. Seward County added seven positive cases to its total of 3,825. Haskell County increased by three cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 416. Greeley County added two cases for a total of 104. Scott and Stevens Counties each added one case for totals of 575 and 550, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,005

Ford - 5,667

Grant - 932

Gray - 556

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 416

Kearny - 560

Lane - 125

Meade - 502

Morton - 254

Scott - 575

Seward - 3,825

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 550

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 300,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.