GCCC announces ambassadors for 2021-22

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College has announced the 2021-22 Ambassador Scholars: Anjelina Serrano of Garden City, and Heidy Mercado of Liberal.

An Ambassador Scholar is a scholarship accolade based on academic achievement, school and community service, and other important criteria. This award is given to two incoming freshmen each year at GCCC. Each applicant must be recommended by a counselor from their high school, submit a comprehensive application, and complete a thorough personal interview process. Ambassador Scholars receive a $1,500 annual scholarship awarded for their two-year term. The Ambassadors assist the President’s Office and the Endowment Association Office throughout the year with various tasks and events on campus.

On Feb. 25, six area high school seniors with an intent to attend GCCC were interviewed by a panel chosen by the GCCC Endowment Association. Serrano and Mercado were selected from this group to become Ambassador Scholars beginning in Fall 2021. The other four candidates received $1,000 schoolarships for their work and contributions to their high schools and communities.

“Our new Ambassador Scholars are outstanding. Ms. Serrano and Ms. Mercado demonstrated remarkable success in their previous activities and involvement, and I look forward to watching their accomplishments continue here at GCCC.” Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC president, said. “One of the prime advantages of attending a college the size of GCCC is that a student can participate in various activities and learn leadership responsibilities. Campus involvement allows a student to expand their interpersonal skills while obtaining their education.”

Serrano will soon graduate from Garden City High School. She holds a 3.4 GPA while participating in softball and wrestling in school while working at Walmart. She achieved the distinction of being the first-ever female named to the Wrestling Wall of Fame at GCHS. She has already earned her CNA certification from GCCC, along with many dual-credit courses. Serrano plans to earn an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing from GCCC and hopes to work on the NICU and/or OB-GYN hospital floor.

Mercado will soon graduate from Southwestern Heights High School, Kismet. Mercado holds a 3.9 GPA while participating in volleyball, basketball and softball as well as being a member of choir, pep band, band, and FCCLA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and currently holds the offices of Band President and Secretary of Choir. Mercado also works as a CNA and plans to major in Nursing at GCCC.